AP Police SI preliminary answer key released at slprb.ap.gov.in, direct link

AP Police SI Answer key: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh has released AP Police SI (SCT, Civil and APSP) preliminary answer key. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download it from slprb.ap.gov.in. The recruitment exam was held yesterday, November 19 from 10 am to 1 pm (paper 1) and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2).

A total of 1,51,243 candidates took the written test held for 411 Sub-Inspector vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Police.

Candidates can raise objections to the Preliminary answer key up to 11 am on February 23 in the email address and format mentioned in the notification.

Result of the AP Police SI recruitment examination and scanned images of OMR response sheets will be uploaded on the website within two weeks, APSLPRB said.

AP Police SI paper 1 answer key.

AP Police SI paper 2 answer key.

AP Police SI Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

To download AP Police SI hall tickets, follow these steps:

Go to the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

On the home page, open the link for paper 1 or paper 2 answer key.

Download the PDF file and check correct answers.

The ongoing recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh will fill-up 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI vacancies.

Result of preliminary written test for Constable pots has been declared and the online application process for SCT PC stage 2 will close at 5 pm today (February 20.)