Banaras Locomotive Works Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 374 posts at blw.indianrailways.gov.in

Banaras Locomotive Works, BLW has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BLW at blw.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 374 posts in the organization. Banaras Locomotive Works Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 374 posts (Representative image)

The last date to apply is till November 25 and last date for uploading of document is till November 27, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

ITI seats: 300 posts

Non ITI seats: 74 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Non ITI: Candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks. Candidate should have passed the prescribed qualification before the date of issue of notification.

For ITI: Candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, from recognized Board and also must passed ITI in the relevant trades.

The age limit for Non ITI is between 15 to 22 years of age and for ITI passed is between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of merit in each unit, which will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in the matriculation examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. The payment should be made through debit/ credit or internet banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BLW.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here