Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancy notification out for 159 Manager posts

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has notified 159 vacancies for the post of Branch Receivables Manager across the country. Eligible candidates who are in the age group 23-35 can apply for these posts on bankofbaroda.in.

The application process started on March 25 and the last date to apply is April 14.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply here

Candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for these posts. They are also required to have a minimum 2 years’ work experience, out of which one year should be in collection profile with banks, NBFCs, or financial institutions and related industries in India.

While the upper age limit is 35 years, relaxation will be granted to reserved category candidates. Find more details here.

The registration fee is ₹600 plus taxes for general, OBC and EWS candidates and ₹100 plus taxes for SC, ST, PwD and woman candidates.

BOB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to bankofbaroda.in.

Scroll down and click on ‘Careers’ under the ‘About Us’ section.

On the next page, select ‘Current Opportunities’.

On the next page, select the profile ‘Recruitment for the position of Branch Receivables Manager in Receivables Management Vertical’.

Click on apply now. You can also download the notification and read the eligibility criteria and other details before applying,

“Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method,” an official statement said.