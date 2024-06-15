 Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply for 627 Managerial and other posts at bankofbaroda.in - Hindustan Times
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply for 627 Managerial and other posts at bankofbaroda.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 15, 2024 03:24 PM IST

Bank of Baroda will recruit candidates for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 627 posts in the organization.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply for 627 Managerial and other posts (Mint Photo)

The last date to apply is July 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist & Data Engineer: 4 posts
  • Asst. Vice President – Data Scientist & Data Engineer: 9 posts
  • Architect: 8 posts
  • Zonal Sales Manager: 3 posts
  • Assistant Vice President: 20 posts
  • Senior Manager: 22 posts
  • Manager: 11 posts
  • Radiance Private Sales Head: 1 post
  • Group Head: 4 posts
  • Territory Head: 8 posts
  • Senior Relationship Manager: 234 posts
  • E-Wealth Relationship Managers: 26 posts
  • Private Banker-Radiance Private: 12 posts
  • Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1 post
  • Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance)/ Product Head: 10 posts
  • Portfolio Research Analyst: 1 post
  • AVP- Acquisition & Relationship Manager: 19 posts
  • Forex Acquisition & Relationship Manager: 15 posts
  • Credit Analyst: 80 posts
  • Relationship Manager: 66 posts
  • Senior Manager- Business Finance: 4 posts
  • Chief Manager- Internal Controls: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification given below.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/-for General /EWS and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs.100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) will be applicable. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification 1

Detailed Notification 2

