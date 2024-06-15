Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply for 627 Managerial and other posts at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 627 posts in the organization. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Apply for 627 Managerial and other posts (Mint Photo)

The last date to apply is July 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Dy. Vice President – Data Scientist & Data Engineer: 4 posts

Asst. Vice President – Data Scientist & Data Engineer: 9 posts

Architect: 8 posts

Zonal Sales Manager: 3 posts

Assistant Vice President: 20 posts

Senior Manager: 22 posts

Manager: 11 posts

Radiance Private Sales Head: 1 post

Group Head: 4 posts

Territory Head: 8 posts

Senior Relationship Manager: 234 posts

E-Wealth Relationship Managers: 26 posts

Private Banker-Radiance Private: 12 posts

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1 post

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance)/ Product Head: 10 posts

Portfolio Research Analyst: 1 post

AVP- Acquisition & Relationship Manager: 19 posts

Forex Acquisition & Relationship Manager: 15 posts

Credit Analyst: 80 posts

Relationship Manager: 66 posts

Senior Manager- Business Finance: 4 posts

Chief Manager- Internal Controls: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification given below.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/-for General /EWS and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs.100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) will be applicable. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.