North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1104 posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

North Eastern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organization. North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1104 posts

The registration process was started on June 12 and will end on July 11, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts

Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts

Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts

Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts

Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts

Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts

Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts

Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts

Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification. i.e. June 12, 2024. The candidates must not be less than 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age as on June 12, 2024. In the case of SC/ST candidates, upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years and in the case of OBC candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years. For Divyang candidates maximum 10 years age relaxation is permitted.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as processing fee. SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

Selection Process

The selection of eligible candidates will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Document Verification will be held at Gorakhpur and selected candidates will have to bring a copy of online application, Medical Certificate in prescribed format, 04 passport sized photograph, all their original certificates & testimonials for verification purpose.