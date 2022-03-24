Bank of Baroda recruitment: Last date to apply for 105 Specialist Officers post

The application process to fill 105 vacancies of Specialist Officers post in Bank of Baroda will end on March 24. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the vacancies through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda recruitment vacancy details: The recruitment drive will fill 105 positions, including 15 for Manager – Digital Fraud, 15 for Credit Officer SMG/SIV, 25 for Credit Officer MMG/SIII, 8 for Credit - Export / Import Business SMG/SIV, 12 for Credit - Export / Import Business MMG/SIII, 15 for Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager, and 15 for Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department).

Bank of Baroda recruitment application fee: Candidates from the General/EWS/OBC category should pay a fee of ₹600, while candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates should pay a cost of ₹100.

Bank of Baroda recruitment selection process: The selection process may include an online test (for positions at Sr. Nos. 1, 6, and 7 in Fraud Risk Management and Corporate Credit), a psychometric test, or any other test found suitable for further selection, followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates who passed the online test. Candidates are advised to read notification below.

Direct link to apply

Bank of Baroda recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in

Visit to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab

Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Specialist Officers In Bank of Baroda

Fill up the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here&nbsp;