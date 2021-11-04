Home / Education / Employment News / Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Office Assistant and other posts
Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Office Assistant and other posts

Bank of India will recruit candidates for Office Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOI on bankofindia.co.in.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Office Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOI on bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply for the post is till November 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation.

The selected candidates shall be engaged on contractual basis. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of Vacancies 
Faculty1 Post 
Office Assistant 4 Posts 
Office Attendant 2 Posts 
Watchman cum Gardener 4 Posts
Financial Literacy Counsellor 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The selection process for faculty comprises of written test, personal interview and demonstration/ presentation. The selection process for office assistant posts comprises of written test and personal interview, attendant, watchman cum gardener and financial literacy counselor post comprises of interview. 

How to Apply 

Candidates will have to download the application form available on the official website and fill the application form and send it to the address given on the official notification. For more details candidates can check the official site of Bank of India. 

 

