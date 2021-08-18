Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2021: Application process for 162 vacancies ends on August 22
BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts of SRF, Staff Nurse, and other posts ends soon(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
BECIL Recruitment 2021: Application process for 162 vacancies ends on August 22

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill vacant positions on contract basis for deployment in the office of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 22.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 162 vacancies of Senior Research Fellow (SRF), Public Relation Officer (PRO), Staff Nurse and other posts. Candidates can check vacancy details in the official notification given below:

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

The upper age limit for candidates is 45 years except for the Scientist E (Integrated Translational Molecular Biology.

The age limit of candidates for the Scientist E(Integrated Translational Molecular Biology is 50 years.

BECIL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 750 for General Category, OBC Category, EX-Serviceman, and for women candidates.

The application fee for SC/ST/ EWS/PH candidates is 450.

BECIL recruitment 2021 How to apply :

Visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com

Click on the career tab

Click ‘Registration Form (Online)

Fill in all the required details

Upload scanned canopies of all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

NOTE: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of application form

Interested candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy position, and other details below:

