BECIL recruitment 2022: Apply for different jobs at AICTE; Details here

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has notified vacancies for the posts of ‘Software Developer’ and ‘HVAC (AC) Operator’ in the office of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. Eligible candidates can apply through becil.com or becilregistration.com.

There are five vacancies for the software developer post and one for the HVAC (AC) operator post.

The upper age limit for the software developer post is 35 years and it is 30 for the HVAC (AC) operator post.

“In exceptional case, age and qualification may be relaxed as per the recommendation of committee member,” BECIL said.

Software developers will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹60,000 to ₹75,000 and HVAC (AC) operators will be paid ₹17,693 per month.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Go to the BECIL website – www.becil.com.

Go the ‘Careers’ section.

Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

Read the ‘How to Apply’ section before proceeding to register and online payment of fee.

BECIL is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. AICTE is the top body that regulates technical education in the country.

For more information, read the official notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON