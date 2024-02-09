BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for Pharmacist and other posts at becil.com

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Panchakarma Technician, Pharmacist, Laundry Attendant and other posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 15. BECIL invites applications for Medical Officer, Technician, Pharmacist, and other posts

BECIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

BECIL Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women/and other categories must pay a fee of ₹885, while candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category must pay ₹531.

BECIL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.becil.com

On the homepage, click on the Careers tab

Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.