BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for Pharmacist and other posts at becil.com
BECIL invites applications for Medical Officer, Technician, and Pharmacist posts.
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Panchakarma Technician, Pharmacist, Laundry Attendant and other posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 15.
BECIL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies.
BECIL Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women/and other categories must pay a fee of ₹885, while candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category must pay ₹531.
BECIL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.becil.com
On the homepage, click on the Careers tab
Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required details
Pay the application fee
Take a printout for future reference.
For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.