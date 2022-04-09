Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL recruitment: Apply for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO
employment news

BECIL recruitment: Apply for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO

  • BECIL Recruitment: 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO on offer. Apply till April 25.
BECIL Recruitment: Apply for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO
BECIL Recruitment: Apply for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO
Published on Apr 09, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. The  application process is underway and the last date for the submission of online application form is April 25.

“Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of following manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," reads the official notification.

BECIL Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 378 vacancies, of which 200 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant and 178 vacancies are for the post of Data Entry Operator.

BECIL Recruitment application fee: The application fee is 750 for General and OBC category, and women candidates. For SC/ST and EWS/PH  the application fee is   450. Check details on the notification given below.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Visit to the BECIL website at www.becil.com.

Go the ‘Careers’ section

Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take pinout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs becil recruitment vacancies + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out