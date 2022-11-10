Home / Education / Employment News / BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 111 Trainee and Project Engineer posts

employment news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 03:59 PM IST

BEL to recruit candidates for Trainee and Project Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL at bel-india.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee and Project Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 23, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 111 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Trainee Engineer-I: 33 posts
  • Project Engineer-I: 39 posts
  • Trainee Engineer-I: 17 posts
  • Project Engineer-I: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the Written Test. The venue for the Written Test/ Interview will be at Bengaluru.

Application Fees

  • Trainee Engineer: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay Rs. 150/- plus 18% GST as an application fee.
  • Project Engineer: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay Rs. 400/- plus 18% GST as an application fee.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign out