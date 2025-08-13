Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where, how to check CSBC constable answer key when out

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 News Live: Check how to download answer key when released on the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 News Live: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will be releasing the provisional answer key in due course. When released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to download the provisional key from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The board had conducted the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3....Read More

The Recruitment process consist of two stages. The first step includes the written examination that consisted of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each question carrying one mark, that were to be completed within two hours.

Candidates who qualify will be shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates are shortlisted five times the number of vacancies based on merit for the physical efficiency test.

Through this recruitment drive, 19,838 vacancies posts.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog more latest updates on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer key, direct link and more.