BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card releasing tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card tomorrow on April 25, 2022. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Examination will be held on May 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in 38 districts at 1083 exam centres.

This exam's registration process began on September 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 726 vacancies.

Candidates can download their admit card by following the easy steps outlined below.

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card: Know how to download

Step 1. Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card link available on the home page

Step 3. Key in your login details and click on submit

Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the admit card and download

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use