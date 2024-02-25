BPSC announces recruitment for 381 posts of Block Horticulture Officer, find eligibility criteria and other details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the recruitment of Bihar Block Horticulture Officers 2024 wherein it seeks to fill 318 Block Horticulture Officer positions in the Horticulture Directorate of the Bihar Agriculture Department. Applications will open from March 1, 2024. BPSC announces recruitment of Block Horticulture Officers to fill in 318 vacancies. (File Photo)

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications on the official website of BPSC, onlinebpsc.bih.nic.in till March 21, 2024. The steps mentioned below can be followed to submit the applications.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Bihar BPSC Block Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2024’ application link.

Complete the registration form and pay the fee.

Review the form and submit it.

Download the form and print a copy for future reference.

Please note: the application link will be available from March 1, 2024.

Eligibility requirements:

Candidates should be 21 to 37 years old as of August 1, 2023 (relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates under the reserved category).

Bachelor's degree in either Horticulture Science (BSc Horti) or Agriculture Science (BSc Agri) from a recognized University or Institute.

For more information, refer to notice below: