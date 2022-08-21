BPSSC Bihar Police SI mark sheets 2020 releasing today on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is going to release final mark sheets for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 mark sheets on August 21.

Candidates who appeared for this exam can download the marks sheet for the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive was conducted to fill up a total of 2,213 vacancies in Bihar Police for which final result was announced on July 14.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2020 mark sheet: How to check

Go to the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police mark sheet link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth and log in.

Check your result.

The link to download mark sheets will remain active till September 4, the commission said.