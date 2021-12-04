Home / Education / Employment News / BRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 354 Vehicle Mechanic and other posts
employment news

BRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 354 Vehicle Mechanic and other posts

BRO to recruit candidates for Vehicle Mechanic and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BRO on bro.gov.in.
BRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 354 Vehicle Mechanic and other posts
BRO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 354 Vehicle Mechanic and other posts
Published on Dec 04, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Border Roads Organisation, BRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Vehicle Mechanic and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of BRO on bro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 354 posts in the organization. 

The last date to apply is available on the official website. Presently, the official website of BRO is not responding. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page to get the detailed notification available there. 

Vacancy Details

  • Multi Skilled Worker Painter: 33 Posts
  • Multi Skilled Worker Mess Waiter 12 Posts
  • Vehicle Mechanic: 293 Posts
  • Driver Mechanical Transport: 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification. 

Short Notice Here 

Pay Scale

Pay, DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force. 

Other Details 

The above posts identified for recruitment without any personnel with Benchmark Disabilities due to departments service conditions. The guidelines/ provisions of the existing rules for PwBD candidates would be adhered to in the subsequent advertisements. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
border roads organisation sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out