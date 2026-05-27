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    BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification for 100 posts released, check registration date

    BSNL will recruit for Junior Telecom Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 100 posts on bsnl.co.in. The details are given here. 

    Published on: May 27, 2026 3:15 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has invited applications for Junior Telecom Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official BSNL website at bsnl.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation.

    BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification for 100 posts released, check registration date
    BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification for 100 posts released, check registration date

    The registration process will begin on June 4 and will end on July 3, 2026. The editing window will open on July 4 and will close on July 11, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Age Limit

    The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 and 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

    Selection Process

    The candidates shall have to undergo a computer-based multiple-choice objective-type test comprising the following three sections: Engineering Stream Section I, Engineering Stream Section II, and General Ability Test Section III. All candidates appearing in the "Computer-based Multiple Choice-Objective Type Test" shall be given a score based on their performance in the "Computer-based Multiple Choice-Objective Type Test".

    Application Fee

    The examination fee is 2000/- for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and 1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode only - Internet banking, credit card, debit card.

    Detailed Notification Here

    • HT Education Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Education Desk

      For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More

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    Home/Education/Employment News/BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 100 Posts Released, Check Registration Date
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