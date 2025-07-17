The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key of Tier–II examination for the recruitment to the post of Superintendent in CBSE. Candidates who appeared for this Tier 2 examination, can check the answer key and scanned copies of their OMR sheets, which have been released on the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ CBSE Superintendent Answer Key 2025 for Tier 2 exam out at cbse.gov.in, raise objections till July 20

The exams were conducted on July 5, 2025.

CBSE Superintendent Answer Key 2025: How to download

Visit the official website, https://www.cbse.gov.in.

On homepage, tab on the link “CBSE Superintendent Answer Key 2025.”

Enter login details

Submit and download the Answer key to match the responses

Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), and want to challenge the answer key can do it online through the link available on the official website of CBSE latest upto July 20, 2025 (upto 11.59 midnight). Candidates to remember any challenges submitted by any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates will have to pay the prescribed fee online (Credit/Debit Card ) of Rs. 1000/- per question to challenge.

CBSE Superintendent Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

Steps to be followed to challenge the answer key:-

Click on ‘Submit Key Challenge’ link

Select the question to challenge

Click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is/are correct.

Submit the challenges and pay the fees

The agency moreover mentioned that the challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s) and If the challenge of answer key is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded to the candidate. The decision of subject expert(s) on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

