Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty & other posts, details at centralbankofindia.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2024 04:26 PM IST

Central Bank of India will recruit candidates for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply till October 10, 2024.

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is till October 10, 2024.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty & other posts

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Faculty
  • Office Assistant
  • Watchman cum Gardener

Eligibility Criteria

  • Faculty: Candidates shall be a graduate/ post graduate.
  • Office Assistant: Candidates shall be a graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge. Knowledge in Basic Accounting is preferred qualification.
  • Watchman cum Gardener: Candidates should have passed Class 7.

The age limit for all the posts will be 22 to 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test, personal interview and demonstration/ presentation. The eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and the decision of the Society/ Trust in this regard shall be final.

Contract Pay

  • Faculty: The contract amount shall be fixed at 30,000-2000*5- 40000/-. Annual performance incentive of 2000/-every year will be based on satisfactory review/ performance of the services rendered. The mobile allowance is 300/- month.
  • Office Assistant: Consolidated salary of 20000- 1500 x 5- 27500/-. The annual performance incentive of 1500/- every year will be based on satisfactory review/ performance of services rendered.
  • Watchman cum Gardener: Consolidated salary of 12000-800 x 5- 16000/-. Annual performance incentive of 1000/- every year is based on satisfactory review/ performance of services rendered.

Other Details

The candidate shall be appointed on contract basis for a period of one year.

Application Fee

There is no application fee for the posts mentioned above.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Follow Us On