Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty & other posts, details at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is till October 10, 2024. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty & other posts

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration window reopens tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in, key points to remember

Vacancy Details

Faculty

Office Assistant

Watchman cum Gardener

Eligibility Criteria

Faculty: Candidates shall be a graduate/ post graduate.

Office Assistant: Candidates shall be a graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge. Knowledge in Basic Accounting is preferred qualification.

Watchman cum Gardener: Candidates should have passed Class 7.

The age limit for all the posts will be 22 to 40 years.

Also Check: ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 819 posts, direct link here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test, personal interview and demonstration/ presentation. The eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and the decision of the Society/ Trust in this regard shall be final.

Contract Pay

Faculty: The contract amount shall be fixed at ₹ 30,000-2000*5- ₹ 40000/-. Annual performance incentive of ₹ 2000/-every year will be based on satisfactory review/ performance of the services rendered. The mobile allowance is ₹ 300/- month.

30,000-2000*5- 40000/-. Annual performance incentive of 2000/-every year will be based on satisfactory review/ performance of the services rendered. The mobile allowance is 300/- month. Office Assistant: Consolidated salary of ₹ 20000- 1500 x 5- ₹ 27500/-. The annual performance incentive of ₹ 1500/- every year will be based on satisfactory review/ performance of services rendered.

20000- 1500 x 5- 27500/-. The annual performance incentive of 1500/- every year will be based on satisfactory review/ performance of services rendered. Watchman cum Gardener: Consolidated salary of ₹ 12000-800 x 5- ₹ 16000/-. Annual performance incentive of ₹ 1000/- every year is based on satisfactory review/ performance of services rendered.

Other Details

The candidate shall be appointed on contract basis for a period of one year.

Application Fee

There is no application fee for the posts mentioned above.