Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Apply for 350 Foreign Exchange Officer and Marketing Officer posts
Central Bank of India will recruit for Foreign Exchange Officer and Marketing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at centralbank.bank.in.
The Central Bank of India has invited applications for Foreign Exchange Officer and Marketing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbank.bank.in.
The registration process begins on January 20 and will end on February 3, 2026. The online exam will be held in February/March 2026 and the interview will be held in March/April 2026.
This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Foreign Exchange Officer (Middle Management Grade Scale III): Full time Graduation from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/ University Grants Commission (UGC) approved University/College in any discipline. Preference shall be given to candidates having professional qualification CFA/CA, MBA in relevant stream.
Marketing Officer (Junior Managenent Grade Scale I): Full time Graduation from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/ University Grants Commission (UGC) approved University/College and Two years Full time Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Post- Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)/ Post- Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM)/ Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM)/ Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) with Major specialization in Marketing.
Selection Process
Selection will be through on-line written test and personal interview. The written test will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours.
The qualifying Marks in Written Test shall be 50% for Unreserved/EWS category and 45% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD (Divyangjan).
Application Fee
All candidates should pay ₹850/- as an application fee, and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PwBD candidates (Divyangjan)/ Women candidates pay ₹175/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/UPI by providing information as asked on the screen.
