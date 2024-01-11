Central Bank of India Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 484 posts extended, notice here

Central Bank of India has extended the registration date for Safai Karmachari posts. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. Central Bank of India extends registration date for 484 Safai Karmachari posts

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of online application, the last date of payment of application fees/ intimation charges, has been extended till January 16, 2024. Candidates who have already applied and paid the requisite fees after our notification dated 19.12.2023 need not to apply afresh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Central Bank of India Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Click on careers with us link available at the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on details link available under Safai Karmachari post.

The detailed notification will be available.

The link to apply will be available in the detailed notification.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹850/- for all candidates and ₹175 for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXSM candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website.

Official Notice Here