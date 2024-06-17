Central Bank of India Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2024: Registration for 484 posts reopens on June 21
CBI Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2024 registration reopens on June 21, 2024. The steps to apply is given here.
Central Bank of India will reopen the registration for Safai Karmachari cum Sub-Staff And/ Or Sub-Staff posts on June 21, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is till June 27, 2024.
The edit option for already applied candidates will open on June 21 and will close on June 27, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 484 posts in the organization.
Eligibility Criteria
The minimum educational qualification shall 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass.
Selection Process
Selection will be through Online examination (conducted by IBPS) and Local language test (by Bank) strictly on merit, subject to Reservation policy and guidelines issued by the Government of India in this regard. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score (Cut-off) in each subject of Online Examination and also a minimum total score to be shortlisted for the Local Language test. The total marks allotted for Online Examination are 70 and Local language test are 30.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates and ₹850/- for all other candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.
- Click on career link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
- Click on submit.
- Login to the account and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.
