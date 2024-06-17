IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Notification out on agnipathvayu.cdac.in, apply from July 8

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the recruitment notification for the Agniveervayu Intake 02/2025. Candidates interested in joining the Air Force as Agniveers can apply online at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The application window will open on July 8 (11 am) and close on July 28 (11 pm). IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Notification out

Both male and female candidates can apply for the IAF Agniveervayu recruitment. The selection test will be held from October 18 onwards.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should be born between July 3, 2004 and January 3, 2008 (both dates inclusive. If a candidate clears all the stages of the selection process, then his/her upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Marital status and pregnancy: Only unmarried candidates are eligible. Further, only unmarried Agniveervayu will be eligible for selection in theregular cadre as Airman. Female candidates have to additionally undertake not to get pregnant during the engagement period of four years.

Educational qualification:

(a) Science subjects

The candidates should have passed the intermediate (Class 12) examination or equivalent with Mathematics, Physics with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. or

Passed three years Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical /Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Diploma course). or

Passed Two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject Physics and Mathematics with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Vocational course).

(b) Other than Science Subjects

The candidates should have passed Intermediate or equivalent examination in any stream/subject from with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. or

Passed two years of Vocational course with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in the Vocational course).

