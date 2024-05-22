IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Join the Air Force as Musician, registration begins today

IAF Agniveervayu Musician Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for Agniveervayu (Musician) vacancies under the 01/2025 intake scheme. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms from May 22 (11 am) to June 5 (11 pm) on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration for Musician posts from today on agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The recruitment test will be conducted from July 3 to 12 3 ASC C/O AF Stn Kanpur and 7 ASC, No. 1 Cubbon Road, Bengaluru. Activities of the recruitment test include proficiency test in playing musical instruments, english written test, physical fitness test I and II, adaptability test-II and medical appointments. Detailed information about these activities can be checked on the notification.

IAF Agniveervayu Musician Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Date of birth: Candidates born between January 2, 2004 and July 2, 2007 (both days inclusive) can appear in this recruitment rally.

Educational qualification: Candidates must pass Matriculation or Class 10 or its equivalent class from a government-recognised school.

Musical ability: Candidates must have proficiency in music with accuracy in tempo, pitch and singing one complete song. They should be able to perform one preparatory tune and any of the notations: Staff notation/Tablature/Tonic Solfa/ Hindustani/Carnatic etc. Candidates must be able to tune individual instruments which require tuning and match unknown notes on vocal instruments.

Proficiency in playing any one of these instruments is required:

List A

Concert Flute/Piccolo

Oboe.

Clarinet in Eb/Bb.

Saxophone in Eb/Bb.

French Horn in F/Bb

Trumpet in Eb/C/ Bb

Trombone in Bb/G

Baritone

Euphonium

Bass/Tuba in Eb/Bb

List B

Keyboard/Organ/Piano

Guitar (Acoustic/Lead/Bass)

Violin, Viola, String Bass

Percussion/Drums (Acoustic/Electronic)

All Indian Classical Instruments

It is desirable that the candidates be proficient in playing two instruments (one each from lists A and B).

Marital status and pregnancy: Only unmarried candidates are eligible to apply and they must undertake not to marry during the engagement period (4 years). Agniveervayu who marry during the engagment period will be discharged from the service. Additionally, Female candidates must undertake not to get pregnant during the engagement period. Women Agniveervayu will be discharged from the service on becoming Low Medical Category (LMC) due to pregnancy.

The application fee is Rs100, to paid online using debit/credit card, internet banking or UPI.

Check the notification here for more details.