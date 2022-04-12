CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for ARTO, Transport SI posts on psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for ARTO, Transport SI posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. The registration process will begin on April 15, 2022 and will close on May 14, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Regional Transport Officer: 2 Posts

Transport Sub Inspector: 15 Posts

Backlog: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>. The age limit of the candidate should be between 24 years to 30 years of age.

Selection process

The selection process comprises of two written exams (preliminary and mains) followed by interview round. The preliminary exam will be held in objective mode with a total of 150 questions.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹400/- for all candidates outside Chhattisgarh and for all candidates of Chhattisgarh, the application fees is exempted. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CGPSC.

