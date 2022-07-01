CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for CMO and GDMO posts is July 1

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment for the post of Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) on July 1, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in today till 11:59 pm.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from July 2, 2022 to July 6, 2022 till 11:59 pm. Applications are accepted only in online mode. Late applications can be submitted from July 7, 2022 to July 11, 2022 till 11:59 pm with Rs.100 as late fee.

The recruitment drive will fill up total 33 vacancies, out of which 21 vacancies are for the post of CMO and 12 vacancies are for the post of GDMO. The candidates must be in the age group 25 to 35 years. Relaxation in upper age limit is provided to local residents of Chhattisgarh, widow/abandoned/divorced women and few other categories.

For educational qualification, master’s degree in medicine and registration under the medical council is required. For detailed qualifications, click here.

The application fee for candidates from outside Chhattisgarh is Rs. 400, however there is no application fee for applicants belonging to Chhattisgarh.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

Click on Online Applications under “Latest” tab

Click on “Casualty Medical Officer and General Duty Medical Officer-2022”

Click on “Click here to apply online application”

Register by generating OTP

Login and fill in the application

Submit and save for future purposes

Click here for direct link to the portal.