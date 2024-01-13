CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: Apply for 169 constable GD Posts from Jan 16, notification here

Central Reserve Police Force has invited applications for 169 Constable (General Duty) posts in Group C under the sports quota. The application process will commence on January 16 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 15 till 12 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. The applictaion process will commence at 9am on January 16. CRPF invites applications for 169 Constable (General Duty) posts under sports quota

"Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens (Male & Female) for filling, for vacancies for the Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group "C" on temporary basis (likely to be made permanent) in Central Reserve Police Force against SPORTS QUOTA as per table at Para 2 below", reads the official notification.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 169 vacancies under the sports quota.

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the ages of 18 and 23 as on February 15, 2024

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹100 for male candidates belonging to the unreserved category, other backward class and EWS category . The applictaion fee is exempted for the women and SC and ST category.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Interested candidates should apply only through the CRPF Recruitment website at recruitment.crpf.gov.in.