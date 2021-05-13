Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF GDMO Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for Medical Officers, details here
CRPF GDMO Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for Medical Officers, details here
CRPF will recruit candidates for GDMO posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk in interview on May 17, 2021. Check details below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates to apply for GDMO posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for Medical Officer posts on May 17, 2021. The official notification is available on the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts of Medical Officers in various CRPF Units/GC/CHs/Institutions.

The interview will be conducted on May 17, 2021, at 9 am. The venue of the interview is GC, CRPF, Srinagar (J&K). Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for GDMO posts should have an MBBS degree and should have completed their internship. The age limit should be below 70 years of age as on the date of the walk-in-interview.

Detailed Notification Here

Other Details

The remuneration of each appointed candidates should be 75,000/-. While appearing for Walk-in-Interview, the candidates should bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age, Proof & Experience Certificate, etc.), application in plain paper superscripting the name of the post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.


Topics
central reserve police force sarkari naukri government jobs + 1 more

