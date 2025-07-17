Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
CSBC Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 4361 posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in

HT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 02:47 pm IST

CSBC will begin the registration process for 4361 Driver Constable posts from July 21 onwards. The official notification is given here. 

Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the notification for recruitment of Driver Constable posts. The notification is available to candidates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

CSBC Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 4361 posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in
CSBC Driver Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 4361 posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in

The registration process will begin on July 21 and will end on August 20, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 4361 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test. Written examination and physical efficiency test will not be the basis for merit list. Written examination will be qualifying only for physical efficiency test; and physical efficiency test will be qualifying for motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification.

Application Fee

The application fee is 180/- for SC, ST category candidates and 675/- for other candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

Detailed Notification Here 

Exam and College Guide
