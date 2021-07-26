Home / Education / Employment News / Customs Marine Staff recruitment 2021: Apply for the posts of Greaser and Seaman
Customs Marine Staff recruitment 2021: Apply for the posts of Greaser and Seaman

  • Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jamnagar has invited applications for the Group ‘C’ posts of Greaser and seamen in the Customs Marine Wing in the jurisdiction of Customs Gujarat Zone
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:46 PM IST

Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jamnagar has invited applications for the Group ‘C’ posts of Greaser and seamen in the Customs Marine Wing in the jurisdiction of Customs Gujarat Zone. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 24.

Candidates can check the notification on the departmental website of www.cbic.gov.in and on www.jamnagarCustoms.gov.in.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Jamnagar Customs at https://jamnagarcustoms.gov.in/

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Greaser and 6 vacancies are for the post of Seaman.

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Candidates have to submit the printout of the duly submitted application form with passport size application form and a copy of all the self-attested relevant documents to the following address ‘The Joint Commissioner Customs (Prev) Commissionerate Sharda House, Bedi Bandar Road, Jamnagar - 361 008, (Gujarat)’.

The envelope should be Super Scribed with, ‘Application for the post of…’

The last date for receiving the copy of the duly filled application form along with all relevant documents are September 3.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the post of Greaser, Candidates should have passed 10th or equivalent. The candidates should have 3 years experience in sea-going the mechanized vessel on main and auxiliary machinery maintenance.

For the post of Seaman, the Candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent. The candidate should have 3 years of experience in Sea going mechanized vessels with two years in helmsman and seamanship work.

Application fee:

There is no application fee.

Note: The admit card will be available on the official website at wwuw.jamnagarcustoms.gov.in and will be sent on the email of candidates.

