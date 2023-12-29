DEE, Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5500 posts begins on January 2 at dee.assam.gov.in

Director of Elementary Education, Assam has invited applications for Assistant Teacher posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of DEE Assam at dee.assam.gov.in. DEE, Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5500 posts begins on Jan 2

The registration process will begin on January 2 at 10 am and will close on February 2, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 5500 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools: 1750 posts

Assistant Teacher of LP Schools: 3800 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be d permanent residents of Assam, who are qualified in Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET)/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Either the Language-I or the Language-II of both ATET and CTET candidates shall match the medium of instruction of the school wherein the candidate wishes to apply.

A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st January, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DEE Assam.

Detailed Notification 1

Detailed Notification 2