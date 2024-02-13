Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 10285 posts, direct link here

Directorate General of Home Guards, DGHG Delhi will close the registration process for Home Guard posts on February 13, 2024. The link will close at 11.59 pm today. Candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of DGHG at dghgenrollment.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 10285 posts in the organisation. Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 10285 posts, link here

The eligibility criteria involves Class 12th pass (Senior Secondary) /(for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel:- 10th Pass). The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 45 years of age ( should not have been born earlier than 02-01-1979 and later than 01-01- 2004)/ (up to 54 years for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Pers.).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Direct link to apply for Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for posts.

Visit the official website of DGHG at dghgenrollment.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/- plus convenience fee through online gateway of receiving application. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGHG, Delhi.