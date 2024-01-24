Directorate General of Home Guards, DGHG Delhi has started the registration process for Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 on January 24, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Home Guards post can do it through the official website of DGHG at dghgenrollment.in. The last date to apply is till February 13, 2024. Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Registration for 10285 posts begins, link here

This recruitment will fill up 10285 posts of Home Guards in the organization.

Candidates should be 12th pass (Senior Secondary) /(for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel:- 10th Pass). The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 45 years of age ( should not have been born earlier than 02-01-1979 and later than 01-01- 2004)/ (up to 54 years for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Pers.).

Direct link to apply for Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of DGHG at dghgenrollment.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply online, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- each plus convenience fee through online gateway of receiving application. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGHG, Delhi.