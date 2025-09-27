Edit Profile
    Delhi Pollution Control Committee opens recruitment for 54 posts on deputation

    The Delhi Pollution Control Committee is recruiting for 54 posts on a deputation basis. Eligible candidates from government bodies can apply. 

    Updated on: Sep 27, 2025 9:52 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, has issued a Rolling Advertisement to fill 54 vacancies on deputation, including short-term contract basis. Eligible officers and officials from Central or State Governments, Union Territories, recognised research institutes, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, or public sector undertakings (PSUs) can apply.

    The recruitment covers a range of technical and administrative posts. The tentative vacancies include:

    Senior Environmental Engineer (Level-12): 7 posts

    Environmental Engineer (Level-11): 17 posts

    Assistant Environmental Engineer (Level-10): 10 posts

    Senior Scientist-I / Scientist-C (Level-11): 2 posts

    Scientist-B (Level-10): 2 posts

    Scientific Assistant (Level-6): 3 posts

    Senior Lab Assistant (Level-4): 5 posts

    Assistant Law Officer (Level-7): 2 posts

    Legal Assistant (Level-6): 4 posts

    System Analyst (Level-11): 1 post

    Programmer (Level-10): 1 post

    Detailed eligibility criteria for each position are provided in the circular available on the DPCC website: www.dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in under the “Office Order & Circulars” section.

    Applications must be submitted through proper channel in the prescribed format to: Administrative Officer, DPCC, 3rd Floor, IT Park, DMRC Building, Shastri Park, Delhi–110053.

    Being a rolling advertisement, applications will be processed in phases:

    First phase: Applications received up to 30 September 2025

    Second phase: Applications received up to 15 October 2025

    Third phase: Applications received up to 31 October 2025

    Updates and further instructions regarding this recruitment will be published on the DPCC website. Interested candidates are advised to visit the site regularly and ensure timely submission of their applications for consideration in the desired phase.

