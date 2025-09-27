Delhi Pollution Control Committee opens recruitment for 54 posts on deputation

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, has issued a Rolling Advertisement to fill 54 vacancies on deputation, including short-term contract basis. Eligible officers and officials from Central or State Governments, Union Territories, recognised research institutes, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, or public sector undertakings (PSUs) can apply. Upskilling is one way to combat stress at workplace. (Shutterstock)

The recruitment covers a range of technical and administrative posts. The tentative vacancies include:

Senior Environmental Engineer (Level-12): 7 posts

Environmental Engineer (Level-11): 17 posts

Assistant Environmental Engineer (Level-10): 10 posts

Senior Scientist-I / Scientist-C (Level-11): 2 posts

Scientist-B (Level-10): 2 posts

Scientific Assistant (Level-6): 3 posts

Senior Lab Assistant (Level-4): 5 posts

Assistant Law Officer (Level-7): 2 posts

Legal Assistant (Level-6): 4 posts

System Analyst (Level-11): 1 post

Programmer (Level-10): 1 post

Applications must be submitted through proper channel in the prescribed format to: Administrative Officer, DPCC, 3rd Floor, IT Park, DMRC Building, Shastri Park, Delhi–110053.

First phase: Applications received up to 30 September 2025

Second phase: Applications received up to 15 October 2025

Third phase: Applications received up to 31 October 2025

Updates and further instructions regarding this recruitment will be published on the DPCC website. Interested candidates are advised to visit the site regularly and ensure timely submission of their applications for consideration in the desired phase.