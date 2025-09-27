Delhi Pollution Control Committee opens recruitment for 54 posts on deputation

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, has issued a Rolling Advertisement to fill 54 vacancies on deputation, including short-term contract basis. Eligible officers and officials from Central or State Governments, Union Territories, recognised research institutes, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, or public sector undertakings (PSUs) can apply.
The recruitment covers a range of technical and administrative posts. The tentative vacancies include:
Being a rolling advertisement, applications will be processed in phases:
First phase: Applications received up to 30 September 2025
Second phase: Applications received up to 15 October 2025
Third phase: Applications received up to 31 October 2025
Updates and further instructions regarding this recruitment will be published on the DPCC website. Interested candidates are advised to visit the site regularly and ensure timely submission of their applications for consideration in the desired phase.