DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Registration ends tomorrow at drdo.gov.in, link here

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, DRDO-CEPTAM will close down the registration process tomorrow, September 23, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1901 Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check and follow these steps given below to register.

Direct link to register online

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the application link.

Click on it and enter the required details.

Now fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/- for all categories. The fee should be paid online e through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.