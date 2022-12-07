DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Last date to apply for 1061 A&A posts on drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: The application process for over 1,000 posts of Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre at Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) will end today, December 7. Eligible candidates can apply on drdo.gov.in.

Forms can be submitted till 5 pm.

The total number of vacancies for DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment is 1061. This includes posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories, along with a few more for ESM, MSP and PwBD candidates along with open posts.

Posts for which the recruitment drive is being held are: Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing), Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant ‘A’ , Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman.

The application fee for all categories is ₹100. The payment can be made online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

DRDO CEPTAM A&A: Link to apply

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

On the home page, open the link that reads ‘Click here to submit Online Application Form under CEPTAM-10/A&A advertisementNew’

Follow the steps given and apply.

Submit the form and take a print out for future reference.

