DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 32 Apprenticeship post at DIBER

Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research ( DIBER), Haldwani has invited applications for apprentices for Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh. Interested candidates can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. The advertisement was released on the Employment News (December 16-22), 2023. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is 15 days from the date of Advertisement in the Employment News. DRDO Recruitment 2023: 32 vacancies available

The duration of the apprenticeship is one year. Candidates should have an ITI certificate.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 32 vacancies. Graduate degree holders who had training or job experience for one year or more after attaining the essential qualification are not eligible.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Register and create an account

Log in and fill in all the required details

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future use.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.