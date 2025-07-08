Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Pain Internship opportunities. Candidates who want to avail this opportunity can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. DRDO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 165 Pain Internship vacancies at drdo.gov.in, details here

This recruitment drive will fill up 165 vacancies in the organisation. The last date to apply for the internship opportunity is July 14, 2025. The interview will be held on July 26 and the internship training will start on August 1, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the internship opportunity should be pursuing Graduate(Engg)/Post Graduate in Engineering or Physical Science, full time course in the respective discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institute.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 28 years.

Internship Duration

The duration of internship/project work training will be for a period of 06 months.Completion Certificate will be issued to students after completion of 06 months from date of joining the internship program.

Selection Process

The student should have good academic track record with ≥60% marks or equivalent CGPA on a scale of 10 (copy to be enclosed) from AICTE/UGC approved universities. Eligible candidates may be shortlisted on the basis of Interaction/Interview and on the basis of % marks/CGPA obtained in minimum qualifying degrees (average of completed semester/years.)

Where to Apply

All the candidates who want to apply should send the filled up application form along with other required documents to Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Defence R&D Organisation, P.O. Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500 058 with kind attention to Head HRD and scanned copy to drdlintern2025@gmail.com.