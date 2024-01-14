close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 990 Junior Judicial Assistant & other posts from Jan 18

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 990 Junior Judicial Assistant & other posts from Jan 18

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2024 04:00 PM IST

DSSSB invites applications for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant. The application process will commence on January 18 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Application process begins on January 18, last date to apply is February 8
Application process begins on January 18, last date to apply is February 8

The examination and interview date will be intimated in due course of time.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

DSSSB recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 990 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Senior Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court): 41

Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court): 367

Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court Family Court): 16

Junior Judicial Assistant ( District and Session Court): 546

Junior Judicial Assistant ( District and Session Court Family Court): 20

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria: The eligibility and other details will be available in the official notification.

Notification here

DSSSB recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On