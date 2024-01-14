DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 990 Junior Judicial Assistant & other posts from Jan 18

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant. The application process will commence on January 18 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Application process begins on January 18, last date to apply is February 8

The examination and interview date will be intimated in due course of time.

DSSSB recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 990 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Senior Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court): 41

Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court): 367

Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court Family Court): 16

Junior Judicial Assistant ( District and Session Court): 546

Junior Judicial Assistant ( District and Session Court Family Court): 20

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria: The eligibility and other details will be available in the official notification.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.