DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 990 Junior Judicial Assistant & other posts from Jan 18
DSSSB invites applications for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant. The application process will commence on January 18 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The examination and interview date will be intimated in due course of time.
DSSSB recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 990 vacancies.
Vacancy details:
Senior Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court): 41
Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court): 367
Personal Assistant ( District and Session Court Family Court): 16
Junior Judicial Assistant ( District and Session Court): 546
Junior Judicial Assistant ( District and Session Court Family Court): 20
DSSSB Recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria: The eligibility and other details will be available in the official notification.
Notification here
DSSSB recruitment 2024: How to apply
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:
Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Next, click on the Apply link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form
Take a printout for future reference.