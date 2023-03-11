Home / Education / Employment News / DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Gargi College to recruit 100 Asst Professor posts

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Gargi College to recruit 100 Asst Professor posts

Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Gargi College, DU will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Gargi College at gargicollege.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gargi College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Gargi College at gargicollege.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 25, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Botany: 8 posts
  • Chemistry: 3 posts
  • Commerce: 17 posts
  • Economics: 10 posts
  • Education: 5 posts
  • English: 8 posts
  • Hindi: 5 posts
  • Mathematics: 10 posts
  • Microbiology: 3 posts
  • Philosophy: 4 posts
  • Physical Education: 1 post
  • Physics: 4 posts
  • Political Science: 4 posts
  • Psychology: 8 posts
  • Sanskrit: 1 post
  • Zoology: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview round. The Shortlisted candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport).

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

