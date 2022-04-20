ECGC PO recruitment: Last date to apply for PO vacancies, direct link here

The deadline for applying online for the position of Probationary Officer (PO)-2022 at the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) is today, April 20. Candidates can apply for the positions at ecgc.in, the official website.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 75 Probationary Officer positions. The ECGC PO online examination is set to take place on May 29.

ECGC PO recruitment age limit: The candidates' minimum age should be 21 years, and their maximum age should be 30 years.

Candidates can download the call letters for Pre Examination Training from April 25 onwards. Candidates can download call letters for Online written examination in first week of May. The online written Examination will be held on May 29.

ECGC PO recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in

On the homepage clacks on the career tab

Register and fill the application form

Submit all the required document

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

