ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 146 Faculty, Specialist, Senior Residents & Tutor posts

ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 146 Faculty, Specialist, Senior Residents & Tutor posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 20, 2024 08:25 PM IST

ESIC will recruit candidates for Faculty, Specialist, Senior Residents & Tutor posts. Details here.

Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has invited applications for Faculty, Specialist, Senior Residents & Tutor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ESIC at esic.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 146 posts in the organization.

The interview will be conducted on January 29, January 30, 31, February 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2024. The reporting time for candidates is 9 am to 10.30 am on the day of the walk in interview. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of performance of the candidate in the interview before the Selection Board. Selected candidates will have to join after receipt of the offer of appointment.

Application Fees

The application fee is 500/- for all categories. SC/ ST/ Female candidates, e-servicemen and PH candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Interview venue

The interview venue is Academic Block, ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ESIC.

