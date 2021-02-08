IND USA
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
employment news

Focussed on providing jobs to 80% J-K youth within 5 years: LG

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:21 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said his focus is on providing job opportunities to 80 percent of the young population within the next five years.

Delivering the keynote address at the Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII) annual conference virtually, Sinha said development has replaced terrorism which was being exported relentlessly by the neighbouring country.

“My goal is to reach out and engage about 80 percent of the young population of Jammu and Kashmir within the next five years and make it possible for them to be an engine of growth for the overall socio-economic transformation of the UT,” he said.

“I would like to see each child of J&K prosper into a mature, successful and good human being. The potential of the youth is harnessed in a way that everyone contributes towards the prosperity of the UT. Together we will achieve the desired goal”, he added.

HUII aims to engage students around the world in a dialogue about India's most pressing political, social, economic, and environmental challenges, providing the youth an opportunity to hear from inspiring leaders and be a part of the discussion with them.

Speaking on the new dawn of developmental change that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing, the Lt Governor observed that the narrative has changed now.

“From the very first day in office, I have adopted a targeted approach to address the issues pertaining to poverty, health, nutrition, gender equality, quality education, skill development of youth and have ensured that benefits of government schemes reach the last mile," he said.

"For equitable development, I gave the mantra of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation),” he added.

Outlining various interventions made by the government towards holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir and empowering the people of the UT, the Lt Governor said District Development Council (DDC) elections were conducted successfully and peacefully.

“This has strengthened the grass-root democracy, finally establishing the three-tier panchayati raj system, which was implemented in other states almost 28 years ago,” he said.

Last month, he said a new Industrial Scheme 2021 was unveiled that offers 28,400 crores subsidy for attracting investment.

“J&K's service sector is growing at a historic pace and much ahead of states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We are taking industries to the block level to remove the disparities. The scheme is expected to create 4.5 lakh jobs,” he said.

With a view to help small and medium IT ventures in Jammu and Kashmir, he said his administration is strengthening infrastructure and setting up new projects.

“Similarly, power projects worth more than 54,000 crore will take off in due course of time to make the union territory self-reliant in the energy sector. Making J&K power sufficient, we aspire to generate 3500 megawatt in only four years to make Jammu Kashmir power surplus,” he said.

It shows that no attempts were made during the last 73 years to generate opportunities for youth, he said.

Laying special emphasis on public participation in the developmental process, the Lt Governor said that no growth is possible without people's participation.

“For effective governance and delivery of public services, jan bhagidari is crucial and various policies, programmes and schemes can transform the villages if the government plays the role of a facilitator and people take up the job of planner and executor,” he said.

He highlighted that universal health coverage scheme -- 'Ayushman Bharat -SEHAT' -- was launched recently to provide free of cost insurance cover of up to 5 lakh per household per year in Jammu and Kashmir without any socio-economic discrimination which is the first of its kind anywhere in the country.

Multi-pronged strategies involving all necessary systemic interventions have been adopted, he said.

“With schemes like 'Mission Youth' and 'Mumkin', dedicated focus was given on livelihood generation, education, skill development, career counselling and financial assistance providing necessary hand-holding to the youth,” he maintained.

He said, India is ready to be the fulcrum of a new world order that is more just, humane, industrious, mutually beneficial and empowering.

“I sincerely believe that India, with a huge young and talented population, friendly ecosystem and the trust we have managed to build that we can deliver on promises, has allowed the nation to emerge as a popular destination for global entrepreneurs and corporates”, he said. PTI TAS

