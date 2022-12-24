Home / Education / Employment News / FRI recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Group C posts at fri.icfre.gov.in

Published on Dec 24, 2022 04:15 PM IST

FRI has invited applications for 72 Group C posts at fri.icfre.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Forest Research Institute (FRI) has invited applications for 72 Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 19. Candidates can fill out the online application form on the official website at fri.icfre.gov.in.

FRI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 Group C posts.

FRI recruitment 2022 examination fee: The application fee is 1500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD and women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

FRI recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at fri.icfre.gov.in

Click on “Click Here To Apply for “Group- C Recruitment 2022”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

