The Gauhati High Court will begin the recruitment process for Junior Administrative Assistant posts on July 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the application link on the official website of Gauhati High Court at ghconline.gov.in. Gauhati High Court to recruit for 367 Junior Administrative Assistant posts, application begins on July 15

The registration process will begin on July 15 and will end on July 31, 2025. The last date for payment of fee os August 5, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 367 posts in the organisation.

Eligiblity Criteria

A candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a UGC recognized University as on the last date of submission of application. He/ She must possess a certificate of Computer knowledge of minimum 3 (three) months duration.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years for UR, between 18 to 43 for OBC/MOBC, between 18 to 45 for SC/ST (P)/ ST (H) and between 18 to 50 years for PwBD category.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of common written test, computer skill test and viva voca.

The exam duration is for 2 hours and a total of 120 marks questions will be asked. Each question will carry 1(one) mark. There is negative marking for every wrong answer. One-fourth (i.e. 0.25) mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The computer skill test is of 35 marks and viva-voca is of 15 marks.

On the basis of the grand total marks (out of 150) obtained by the candidates in the Written Test (Out of 100), Computer Skill test (out of 35) and viva-voce (15), the final selection will be made district wise.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST category is ₹250/- and other categories of ₹500/-. Candidates under PwBD (Person with benchmark disability) category need not to pay any fee. The payment can be made at any branch of State Bank of India. The mode of payment is cash only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Gauhati High Court.