GPSC recruitment: Apply for 183 posts in administrative services, other depts

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the various posts in Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services, and other departments. The application process began on September 28 and the last date to apply in the prescribed format is October 13. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of GPSC at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The tentative preliminary examination would be held on December 19.

GPSC recruitment vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 183 vacancies.

GPSC recruitment age limit: The candidate’s age should not be less than 20 years and not more than 35 years as on October 13.

GPSC recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria on the notification given below.

GPSC recruitment selection process: The competition will be conducted in two stages, with the preliminary exam (objective type) and the main examination (Written & Personal Interview).