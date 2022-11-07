Home / Education / Employment News / Gujarat SET answer key released at gujaratset.in, raise objections till Nov 19

employment news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:33 PM IST

GSET 2022 answer key has been released at gujaratset.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat State Eligibility Test, GSET 2022 answer key has been released. candidates can check the answer key on the official website at www.gujaratset.in. The Gujarat State Eligibility Test, GSET 2022 was conducted on November 6.

Candidates can raise objections, if any from November 7 till November 19. Candidates may submit any objections in the format specified on the official website. Candidates can make objections by submitting a demand draught for 1,000 per question, payable to the "Member Secretary, GSET," along with standard books or literature to support their position.

Here's the direct link to check the answer key

Gujarat SET answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at www.gujaratset.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your log in details

Your Gujarat SET answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
