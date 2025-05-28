Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: Registration for Group C posts begins today at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for HSSC Haryana CET Recruitment 2025 on May 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common Entrance Test for Group C posts can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The link will be activated at 11.59 pm today. Haryana CET Recruitment 2025: Registration for Group C posts begins today(Unsplash)

The last date to apply for the entrance test is June 12, 2025. The last date for deposition of fee is June 14, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum educational qualification for eligibility to appear in CET for Group C posts is 10+2/equivalent or Matric with additional qualification.

The candidate's age limit should be 18 as of the closing date and 42 as of the closing date of registration.

Exam pattern

The question paper shall be of the level of Senior Secondary Education i.e. 10+2 level except for the subjects of Hindi and English, wherefor the level shall be of Matriculation. The exam will comprise of 100 questions and the total marks is 100. The exam duration is for 1 hour 45 minutes. All questions shall be compulsory. Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi) and an offline (OMR based) written examination will be held.

How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.