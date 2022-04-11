Home / Education / Employment News / HPSSC provisional answer keys of Staff Nurse, Jr. Stenographer, other exams out
HPSSC provisional answer keys of Staff Nurse, Jr. Stenographer, other exams out

  • HPSSC Answer Key 2022: Candidates who have appeared for these exams can go to hpssc.hp.gov.in to download the provisional answer keys. 
HPSSC answer key 2022 released for different posts (representational)(HT file)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

HPSSC Answer Key 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released provisional answer keys of different recruitment examinations on the official website, hpssc.hp.gov.in. 

HPSSC answer key has been released for recruitment exams of Staff Nurse, Laboratory Assistant, Junior Scale Stenographer, and Investigator posts. 

HPSSC Staff Nurse provisional answer key

HPSSC Laboratory Assistant provisional answer key

HPSSC Junior Scale Stenographer provisional answer key

HPSSC Investigator provisional answer key

Candidates who have doubts about the answer keys are allowed to raise objections. They can submit their feedback with documentary proof personally or via post at the commission's office up to 5 pm on April 18. 

The commission will not consider objections received through e-mail. 

How to download HPSSC answer key

  1. Go to hpssc.hp.gov.in. 
  2. Click on ‘Notifications’ and then click on ‘Latest Notifications’. 
  3. Now, click on the provisional answer key link (dated April 11, 2022) for the post you have applied. 
  4. Download the PDF file and calculate your probable score using it. 
